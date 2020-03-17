Neighbors Helping Neighbors (Dickinson ND) Facebook group to help those in need

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Facebook page was created to help those in the Dickinson area who are “at a higher risk of being vulnerable due to the hysteria related to coronavirus.”

Neighbors Helping Neighbors (Dickinson ND) is a group where people can post about what they may need, or ask what they can do to help.

People are offering grocery runs to those who can’t go, baby food for those who don’t have enough, how to help the health care workers who may need an extra hand of support during this time, and much more.

The group is for Dickinson and the surrounding areas. It was created on Sunday and as of posting time, has 1,876 members.

To access the Facebook page, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/17"

A sunny and warmer St. Patrick's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "A sunny and warmer St. Patrick's Day"

Mike Seminary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mike Seminary"

Working Out

Thumbnail for the video titled "Working Out"

Heaven's Helpers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heaven's Helpers"

Senior Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senior Center"

Styles Inc and Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Styles Inc and Coronavirus"

Social Services

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Services"

Monday, March 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, March 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Coronavirus Community Caravan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Community Caravan"

Daycare Still Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daycare Still Open"

Feeding the Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feeding the Kids"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/16"

Monday Forecast: A cool start to the new work week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: A cool start to the new work week"

Trinity Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trinity Health"

Miller Elementary Bike Helmets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Miller Elementary Bike Helmets"

SPRING BREAK EXTENDED

Thumbnail for the video titled "SPRING BREAK EXTENDED"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge