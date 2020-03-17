Neighbors Helping Neighbors (Dickinson ND) Facebook group to help those in need

A Facebook page was created to help those in the Dickinson area who are “at a higher risk of being vulnerable due to the hysteria related to coronavirus.”

Neighbors Helping Neighbors (Dickinson ND) is a group where people can post about what they may need, or ask what they can do to help.

People are offering grocery runs to those who can’t go, baby food for those who don’t have enough, how to help the health care workers who may need an extra hand of support during this time, and much more.

The group is for Dickinson and the surrounding areas. It was created on Sunday and as of posting time, has 1,876 members.

