GLADSTONE, N.D. (KXNET) — A long-time fire chief in North Dakota is the toast of the town.

People who know Joe Wanner say he’s been a big piece of keeping the town of Gladstone safe for the last 45 years. Unfortunately, Joe doesn’t have long to live, that’s why he was surprised with a big award this week.

This is about as close as you’ll get to keeping a secret in a town of less than 300 people.

“I do suspect as soon as he pulls into the parking lot, he’ll suspect something is up,” Joe’s daughter Allison said.

But on this particular day in Gladstone, raining on Joe Wanner’s parade is a good thing.

“We’ve been praying for rain for weeks now,” Allison said.

The added moisture meant nobody in this room was about to be called away.

“We always knew that during the summertime, there was that chance that dad was going to have to go,” Allison said.

And nobody wanted to miss this night. Because long-time fire chief Joe Wanner is getting a room full of thank you’s.

“We’re celebrating someone who’s dedicated his life to community service. And as part of that dedication to that service, we’re the ones who have been blessed,” Sherry Adams said. Adams is the executive director of the Southwestern District Health Unit.

“I’ve been to many events in my life however, I don’t know that I’m more proud of anyone than I am of you right now, Joe. And grateful for all that you’ve done,” Dickinson Rep. Mike Lefor said.

Last year, Joe was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. As his condition advanced, it also took away his ability to speak. But those who know him best say throughout his life, Joe has been many things, but long-winded isn’t one of them.

“I can see that. He would’ve been speechless, of course, he’s happy,” Joe’s son Jeremy said.

“We kind of joke around about that. The only words he can say now are ‘yes’ and ‘no’. And of course, there are a few curse words that come out he’s still able to say,” Allison said.

One after another, the awards were presented to Wanner. The highlight was Stark County’s Spirit of Excellence award.

“I think we could go on for weeks and weeks to tell the stories,” Gladstone Mayor Randy Wyatt said.

And if an award and a short speech didn’t fully convey that message, the hugs for Joe were just fine.

“It’s just a happy time. and I just try to focus on that and to see everybody come out, it’s pretty overwhelming,” Jeremy said.

“At this point, every day we have with him is a true blessing,” Allison said.

A blessing that people in Gladstone hope Joe remembers in the time he has left.

Julie Obrigewitch from Dickinson’s Convention and Visitors Bureau says Joe was chosen among almost 40 nominees for the award.