Neighbors reported explosion before fire destroyed home

A local school is helping a family who lost everything in a home explosion last night.

Authorities said a fire destroyed a home in Valley City and sent four family members to the hospital. Valley City Fire Chief Scott Magnuson said the explosion happened around 9 last night while the family was inside, but everyone made it out with non-life-threatening injuries.

The home belonged to the Erlandson family– Dave, Lesley and their two sons, Logan, a high school graduate, and Bo, an eighth-grader.

Magnuson said fire crews were still at the scene Thursday morning putting out hot spots. He said the house is a total loss.

The school district is looking at organizing future fundraisers to help the family get back on their feet.

“They’re not a family that’s gonna ask for those things, so I feel like it’s our role and our job to make sure that the community wants to help, and this community always does, that they have the avenues to do that,” said family friend Kyle Roelfsema.