Neveah’s Boxing Ministry set to open in Bismarck

A new boxing gym has made it’s way to Bismarck. Michael Rosario, the executive director, has created a safe place for community members to blow off some steam.

Neveah’s Boxing Ministry is a program to prevent youth from making destructive decisions. Rosario’s goal is to create a safe place where youth can be active. He believes in healing through physical fitness.

“Activity rather than medication, I’ve come to realize for myself, is probably way better than any medication you can be on. It keeps your mind busy, it keeps your body busy, and by the end of the day you aren’t looking for any trouble, you’re doing something for the better,” says volunteer Jennifer Young.

Rosario grew up around addiction. Around the age of 16, he found himself in and out of prison. The first time landed him five years behind bars. His environment almost cost him his life twice, due to overdoses on narcotics. Today he works alongside his daughter to teach the youth discipline through boxing.

“Neveah’s represents four things. my brother daughter, my daughter, and heaven uniquely spelled backwards.” says Rosario. “Our society is so big on telling us who and what we can be but we can be whatever we want to be.”

Michael gave up fighting in 2006. He was a three time Golden Glove winner for the state of North Dakota. Now he knows this program is exactly what he’s supposed to be doing.

“I believe Neveah is incorporated in Christ. God is the one who put all this on me, to lead our youth out of devastation, drugs, and prison,” says Rosario.

October 25th is the official opening date of the gym. Everyone is welcome but kids ages 5 to 17 years old will be allowed in free from 4:00-5:30 pm.