New 10 day quarantine guidelines don’t apply to everyone

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has changed the guidelines for those in quarantine from 14 days to 10 days, but this does not apply to everyone.

The new guidelines apply to people who are considered close contacts and are asymptomatic.

This order will also allow people who are symptomatic to test out of quarantine at seven days, but you can only test out with a PCR or rapid tests 48 hours prior to the seventh day.

The reason for the change is because they found that the probability to have that virus after a certain amount of days is low.

“We want to be able to use the science in the best way possible that has the least impact on people but still protect public health. And I think the science here really showed that this is the best solution for this,” said Kirby Kruger, the Director of Disease Control for the North Dakota Department of Health.

Kruger also informed us that you must continue to quarantine while waiting for your results.

