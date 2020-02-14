New $20M transmission line completed to serve Minot, Minot AFB, rural areas

Local News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

Central Power Electric Cooperative recently completed a 115,000-volt transmission line that is 26.8 miles long which will improve electric reliability to Minot, Minot Air Force Base and rural areas, according to Verendrye Electric Cooperative (VEC). The infrastructure investment was $20 million.

VEC, a distribution cooperative, uses the line to serve the area. Central Power is a wholesale power supply and transmission cooperative owned by Verendrye Electric and five other cooperatives.

The project was financed with loans from the Rural Utilities Service, a federal agency under the USDA. This provides a 115-kV transmission loop around Minot and brings another source to the bulk delivery substation that services the Minot Air Force Base.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/14"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/14"

Enjoy the warm Valentine's Day!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Enjoy the warm Valentine's Day!"

FURRY FRIDAY: MEET BONITA THE PUPPY

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY: MEET BONITA THE PUPPY"

Long-lasting love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long-lasting love"

Boys Hockey 2.13.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Hockey 2.13.20"

College Basketball 2.13.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball 2.13.20"

Bismarck-St. Mary's basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-St. Mary's basketball"

Girls HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Bball"

Dickinson Trinity Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Trinity Bball"

Boys HS Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Hockey"

Hazen Bison Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Bison Bball"

School Lunch Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Lunch Debt"

Spring Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Flooding"

Flood Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flood Training"

Emmons County Crime

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emmons County Crime"

Gordan Kahl Anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gordan Kahl Anniversary"

Girls Who Code

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Who Code"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/13"

Downtown Mural

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown Mural"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge