New $20M transmission line completed to serve Minot, Minot AFB, rural areas

Central Power Electric Cooperative recently completed a 115,000-volt transmission line that is 26.8 miles long which will improve electric reliability to Minot, Minot Air Force Base and rural areas, according to Verendrye Electric Cooperative (VEC). The infrastructure investment was $20 million.

VEC, a distribution cooperative, uses the line to serve the area. Central Power is a wholesale power supply and transmission cooperative owned by Verendrye Electric and five other cooperatives.

The project was financed with loans from the Rural Utilities Service, a federal agency under the USDA. This provides a 115-kV transmission loop around Minot and brings another source to the bulk delivery substation that services the Minot Air Force Base.