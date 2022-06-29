MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — New security scanners are coming to Minot’s airport soon, and should make your TSA experience a lot easier.

The Minot International Airport will be installing two, state-of-the-art computed tomography scanners. These scanners will provide TSA a 3D glimpse of your bag, allowing agents to zoom in and rotate your luggage.

Over the past few years, TSA has been introducing these scanners to airports around the country.

The rollout for these scanners will begin July 5 and will be done on the 15th.

During that time, TSA recommends that you show up two hours prior to your boarding time, as there will be delays.

“So July 5th through the 15th, give yourself that full two hours. You might not need it but we want everyone to make sure that they are going to make their flight,” said TSA Regional Spokesperson Jessica Mayle.

With this technology, TSA is hoping this will make bags easier to clear, resulting in fewer bags being pulled off to the side, hence making your trip a lot smoother.