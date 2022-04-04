One of the most dangerous intersections in Mandan is about to get a much-needed improvement: a new four-way traffic light.



The intersection between Memorial Highway and 3rd Street SE, also known as “The Strip” sees a lot of traffic — almost 15,000 vehicles pass through every day.

And unfortunately, it’s also one of the most dangerous intersections around.

From 2016 to 2018, the most recent reports regarding The Strip, the Department of Transportation reported 21 deaths just at this one location.



While the area is under construction, traffic will be limited. The main road will be reduced from four roadway to two, and left turns on The Strip will be unavailable.