New addiction counselor at Dakota Boys and Girls Club

September is National Recovery Month, and one organization is bringing on new staff to help combat the problem.



Almost 21 million Americans have at least one addiction, yet only 10 percent of them get treatment. The Dakota Boys and Girl Ranch, in Minot, has hired a new addiction counselor. We spoke with her and she says she’s ready to tackle the problem head-on.



“I hope to kind of give those family hope. Give the kids hope, that come from these families of addiction. Help them learn those coping skills, those recovery skills so that they’re not tempted to relapse.” says Connie Rod.



She added that addiction also affects the families of addicts, and she is looking forward to working with them as well.