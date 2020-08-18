New additions added to Enchanted Castle in Regent

Two new additions were added to the Enchanted Castle in Regent on Tuesday — a dragon and a knight.

Cody Calonge, manager for NCSG Crane & Heavy Haul Services in Sidney, Montana, says he met Enchanted Castle owner Gary Greff a few months ago and “loved his story.”

Greff wanted to complete the dragon and knight, so Calonge says he donated crane time to help him out and they’re working on getting them ready.





Photo credit: Cody Calonge

“He’s such an amazing guy and trying to keep Regent alive,” said Calonge.