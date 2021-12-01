New additions coming to VFW Sports Center in Bismarck

Winter sports in the area are about to get an upgrade worth more than $10 million, with additions being made to the VFW Sports Center.

Bismarck Parks and Recreation, along with Bismarck Public Schools, voted to move forward with the project on Monday.

Since the funds will come out of the Parks and Rec’s and school district’s budgets, this will not affect your taxes.

The project will add a new ice rink, as well as locker rooms, concession stands and additional parking.

The additional rink comes at a time when winter sports are becoming more popular throughout the area.

“I think when they took a look at the schedule, this really became an important project try to get done. Also in 2023, we’ll have another girls team in Bismarck with the public schools,” said Kevin Klipfel, Bismarck Parks and Rec executive director.

The new ice rink is expected to be completed in 2023, just in time for the new girl’s team from Bismarck Public Schools.

In addition, it will include a sports medicine facility and separate locker rooms for the officials.