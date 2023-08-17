MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Project leaders in Minot celebrated a new place to live for seniors Thursday, with a ribbon cutting for Souris Heights Apartments.

The $14 million complex was designed for people 55 and older, who earn 80% of the area median income or less.

The building was paid for with state and federal money. $5.5 million came from the disaster fund the city of Minot received from the 2011 flood.

State and local leaders teamed up with Beyond Shelter, a regional affordable housing developer, to make the project happen, which they say is a big step for the Magic City.

“We need affordable housing and like this project, we really need affordable housing for seniors. And this is both, and it’s beautiful,” said Senator John Hoeven.

Residents have already moved in, and officials say the complex is 100% full.

“It’s a healthy environment because you can do your own thing or you can join in with different groups,” said a resident of Souris Heights, Donna Peterson. “It’s the get-togethers. Like the coffee group and bingo.”

Souris Heights supervisors tell KX News that rent for the new units starts at $650 a month. The complex features 54 affordable rental homes, with several amenities including a fitness room, a parking garage, and even a hair salon right on site.