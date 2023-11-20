BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Last week, it was announced that Allegiant is adding a new flight route to Bismarck Airport.

According to a news release, this new flight starts May 15, 2024, heading for the Tampa Bay area of Florida. This is adding to the other services to Las Vegas, Phoenix/Mesa, and Orlando/Sanford.

“Allegiant’s announcement last week is excellent news for Bismarck and the surrounding region,” said Bismarck Mayor Michael Schmitz. “The new service will add more options for travelers from across the region and continue to define Bismarck Airport as the premier airport and hub city for central and western of North Dakota.”

The new flight to St. Pete/Clearwater Airport will provide passengers a convenient travel option to the Tampa Bay area, it will be flown twice a week on Wednesday and Saturday with an Airbus A320, which is a 180-seat aircraft.

“The demand for leisure travel remains high in western and central North Dakota and this announcement is fantastic news for the region. The new service to the Tampa Bay area will give leisure travelers another great option when booking travel out of Bismarck Airport,” said Greg Haug, the Bismarck Airport director.

The Tampa Bay area is an excellent getaway year-round as it has multiple beaches, theme parks, museums, and professional sports teams.

You can buy tickets now here.