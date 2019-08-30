New and Improved Voting Systems, Ready for the 2020 Primary

North Dakota’s new voting equipment is now official in Burleigh County.

Auditor Kevin Glatt brought in 50 new scanners and 50 new accessible voting machines.

The accessible machines were created for people with disabilities to make sure they have an equal opportunity to vote.

There is a new and improved remote control with bright colored buttons and brail. The machine also comes with headphones, for voters who would rather listen to their options.

Plus, if you remember the old ones, they required two election workers to carry and set up. The new one is just over 20 pounds, down from about 75.

And all of the new machines are twice as secure as the old ones.

Glatt shares, “Probably the primary thing was our old machines had met their useful life, and it was very difficult to find replacement parts when they did go down. So, we’re looking forward to the June 9th, 2020 primary election and rolling these things out statewide.”

Voting will look just about the same. You’ll still get a paper ballot, and feed it into the scanner.