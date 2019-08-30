Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

New and Improved Voting Systems, Ready for the 2020 Primary

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Dakota’s new voting equipment is now official in Burleigh County.

Auditor Kevin Glatt brought in 50 new scanners and 50 new accessible voting machines.

The accessible machines were created for people with disabilities to make sure they have an equal opportunity to vote.

There is a new and improved remote control with bright colored buttons and brail. The machine also comes with headphones, for voters who would rather listen to their options.

Plus, if you remember the old ones, they required two election workers to carry and set up. The new one is just over 20 pounds, down from about 75.

And all of the new machines are twice as secure as the old ones.

Glatt shares, “Probably the primary thing was our old machines had met their useful life, and it was very difficult to find replacement parts when they did go down. So, we’re looking forward to the June 9th, 2020 primary election and rolling these things out statewide.”

Voting will look just about the same. You’ll still get a paper ballot, and feed it into the scanner.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bismarck High Co-head coaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Co-head coaches"

St. Mary's Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Volleyball"

Dickinson State football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson State football"

Stark County Changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stark County Changes"

Voting Machines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Voting Machines"

Thursday, August 29th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, August 29th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Palmer Amaranth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Palmer Amaranth"

Human Remains

Thumbnail for the video titled "Human Remains"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast"

MPS Middle Schools Full

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Middle Schools Full"

A Cooler Than Normal Forecast Heading Into The Long Weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Cooler Than Normal Forecast Heading Into The Long Weekend"

Busch Latte

Thumbnail for the video titled "Busch Latte"

Mandan Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Football"

Shiloh_Christian Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh_Christian Football"

Hours of Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hours of Service"

School Bus Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Bus Safety"

Search for 2 suspects

Thumbnail for the video titled "Search for 2 suspects"

Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dickinson_Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson_Football"

Honey Farm Destroyed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honey Farm Destroyed"
More Video

Don't Miss