BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Newly renovated apartments in Bismarck are ready for new tenants.

The $16 million project aims at bringing more affordable housing to residents in our area, and it has been in the works for four years.

The Boulevard Avenue Apartments project officials are hoping to meet the Bismarck-Mandan area’s critical housing needs. The complex offers 120 affordable apartments.

“There are a lot of people who need these units. say someone is making 80% of average income for the community they can get an apartment here at a very reasonable rate,” said Lt. Governor Brent Sanford.

The property was once a nursing home and senior living campus before it was acquired by Ruth Meiers Hospitality House in 2013.

It was renovated into an affordable housing complex with support from the state’s Housing Incentive Fund.

Unfortunately, Ruth Meiers Hospitality struggled with operations and foreclosed in 2019.

Lewis and Clark Development Group through Community Works North Dakota acquired the property and worked to finish renovations to continue the vision of creating the property into an affordable living facility.

However, the project has had some setbacks.

“We had a pandemic, supply chain issues,” said Sanford. “And here we are four years later,120 affordable units. “

But after four years, it’s officially ready for new tenants. One tenant, single mom, Twila Herald, has been living in a unit at Boulevard Avenue Apartments for nearly 6 months now.

“Even without the pandemic its been really hard,” said Herald. “Especially for single moms. I have five children. And when we moved here I wasn’t on any housing program.”

When she moved into the Boulevard Apartments she applied for a housing program and was approved.

“It’s made it so easy for us to live here,” said Herald. “We can afford things. It’s made it possible for my other children to get jobs.”

The new apartments have taken a lot of pressure off of Twila financially.

“Now we can save money for things my children need. Instead of living paycheck to paycheck,” said Herald.

Twila encourages anyone who may be struggling to apply for a unit.