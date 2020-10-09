New app to anonymously report underage drinking

The North Dakota Department of Human Services recently launched an anonymous tip app, NDTip, meant to reduce underage drinking in the state.

According to the department, alcohol remains the most abused drug by North Dakota youth with 13 percent of high school students reporting their first drink before age 13. The app allows users to report a tip, pick the law enforcement agency corresponding to the location of the crime and include any other information, including pictures.

Behavioral Health Division Assistant Director Laura Anderson says greater enforcement, or even greater perceived enforcement of the law, can make a difference.

“This NDTip app really offers an opportunity for, really the community at large, to help play a part in reducing underage drinking by reporting to law enforcement agencies when they see activities where underage drinking may be happening,” Anderson said.

The department notes, however, the app is not a replacement for calling 911. The app can be downloaded in the Apple Store or Google Play store.