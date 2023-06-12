BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck educator Michael Jacobson has been hired as the Assistant Principal of Elk Ridge Elementary School.

Michael Jacobson

With 13 years of educational experience, Jacobson has been an elementary classroom teacher, Gifted Education and Library Media Specialist and, most recently, worked as a Learning Design Innovator with Bismarck Public Schools.

Jacobson graduated from the University of Mary in 2010 with an Elementary Education degree and completed his Master of Information degree from Florida State University.

Currently, Jacobson is enrolled in the Teacher Leadership Academy, a partnership with BPS and the University of North Dakota, where he is completing his coursework for Administrative Leadership.

Jacobson carries a provisional administration license with the state of North Dakota, which will be fulfilled in Fall, 2023.