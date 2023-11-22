BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The University of Mary’s new Athletics Complex is starting to materialize in the planning stage, and right now, they are entering Phase Two, getting closer to the $272-million vision.

There will be some changes to the original plan as well. Instead of putting a dome over the new football field that runs north and south, the Multipurpose Sports Dome will be located just beyond the south end zone covering a full soccer field and softball diamond, serving as a home venue for both sports.

This new athletics complex is not just for the athletes. Anyone can use it.

“It’s for all of our students. So yes, it’s for our scholar-athletes, but at the same time, all of our students will be able to utilize this, because of our intramural sports, because of their participation with our varsity sports, for fans, but at the same time, they’ll be able to play now on these turf fields, whenever possible. It frees up the field house, because now we have another place to be doing practices. So, every different student, every different activity will be blessed by this, because it gives us more space to make this happen,” said Jerome Richter, Executive VP of University of Mary.

The new complex will also house a Welcome Center, which will have offices for admissions, alumni, military services, student development, and more.

