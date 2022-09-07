BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The official start of fall is just two weeks away and the popular Applefest is returning for families around North Dakota.

The two-day event happens at Buckstop Junction in Bismarck.

Applefest is now in its 16th year, and it includes live music, arts and crafts, hayrides, food, and more.

This year they are keeping many of the fan favorites, but this year, organizers are also adding games and local musicians.

All proceeds from this event benefit the Bismarck Cancer Center to help patients throughout their cancer journeys with financial costs, transportation, lodging assistance, and emotional counseling.

“It’s something that our entire staff is involved with and so for our staff to be out there seeing those we treat and those we’re able to help at the same time, it just makes it a special event,” said Bismarck Cancer Center Marketing Director, Sara Kelsch.

Applefest happens on September 24 and 25, to read more about it, just go to the Applefest website.