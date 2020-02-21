New Auditorium Gives Bismarck High School Performers a New Home

More than a hundred years in the making, Bismarck High School finally has a performing arts center for its students.

This weekend, students at BHS will put on their first musical in their new auditorium. The Roy Gilbreath auditorium was built for performers with a performer state of mind.

“We as art instructors, the drama folks, the band orchestra folks were involved every step of the way. They asked us really good questions about what we really wanted, the kind of activities we wanted to be able to host. We settled on 680 seat theater, which will hold almost all of our concerts,” shared Brian Saylor, the BHS Choral Activities Director.

The 6-month-old structure stands in the place where staff used to park their vehicles.

This new venue allows the performing arts program to reach new heights, including the black box room that was built for orchestra students to perform in so they are a part of the action.

“This gives us the ability to do rehearsals in the space. Set up the space how we want, do lighting effects. All kinds of things that we just didn’t have access to before,” explained Saylor.

Prior to having their own auditorium, they would have to perform in venues across the city.

Now that they have their own place to call home, they’ll be putting on their first musical this weekend — You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown!

The group of students began rehearsals and auditions back in December, working day in and day out on putting together a show that will go down in history as the first-ever major production in the theater.

“It’s the first musical, and we kind of want to end off our high school careers by opening up such a brand new facility and welcoming in such a future of young actors. A future of more musicals at the school,” shared the cast.

About 45 students will play a role in the two show, two-night performance, from sound to orchestra to stage crews and the actors themselves.

The auditorium was part of a $57.5 million bond that made improvements to three middle schools, Century High School and BHS.