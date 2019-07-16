New badges mean new challenges, new world for Girl Scouts

“We’re so excited about our new badge release today,” says Stacey Andernacht, Communication Manager for Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons.

She’s referring to the 42 new badges Girl Scouts can now earn that go beyond the traditional badges and challenges.

She says these particular badges enhance existing Girl Scout programming, expanding offerings for all age levels in the areas of Outdoor Adventures, Space Science, CyberSecurity and Computer Coding – and they’re all girl-led, allowing them to make their own choices about how they want to experience the world around them.

“For the approximately 6,524 Girl Scouts that we serve in North Dakota, this means there are more hands-on, minds-on opportunities for exploration of their interests and building skills that will serve them as future leaders,” Andernacht notes.

For more information on all of the badges, go here.