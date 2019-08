Ginna’s Cafe inside Scheel’s has recently switched their coffee from a nationally known brand to brewing their own.

They receive their craft-roasted blends from Drive Roasters out of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ginna’s Cafe grinds its own beans and brews them in the store. The local beans are also available for purchase.







The Honey Bee latte features their in-house made lavender syrup.

Ginna’s Cafe will be rolling out the fall menu in September and, yes, it will feature a pumpkin spice drink!