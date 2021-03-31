New beef processing plant opens in Mott

From the city that never sleeps to the hills of western North Dakota, John Roswech has found his new home.

Roswech said, “I absolutely fell in love, you know, with Mott.”

After taking a hunting trip in Mott nearly two decades ago, Roswech and his family made the decision to make the move in 2018. He was unsure, at first, on what to do for work, so he decided to research the cattle business.

He said, “I’m like, you know, let me get into cattle. I have pastureland, I have forage, I have cropland.”

But he spotted one issue, and said, “And I’m like, ‘There’s no way you can make money in this business!'”

Roswech then used some contacts from his old job and went into beef processing.

He said, “We sold e-commerce software to Target, to Safeway, to Costco, to Walmart,” referencing his old job.

Thus, South Forty Beef was born. Let’s take a tour!

“Thank you for coming. This is our lobby and retail area,” said Roswech.

Next stop: The smocking area.

Roswech said, “This is where the workers will change their shoes, you know the rubber boots.”

The cattle are then humanely slaughtered and processed, with the end product on your dinner table.

Roswech said, “In here is really the heart of where everything happens, this is the slaughter floor.”

Beef isn’t the only product sold here.

Kim Roswech, John’s wife, said, “We’re also going to be selling some of our local honey, we have a local person who is going to be making infused honey, lavender honey, things like that.”

The most important aspect of the business?

Kim said, “We try to make it as inviting as possible, this is a family business so we wanted to highlight our family up here.”

