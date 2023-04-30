MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) – All Trinity Health hospital services are now operating at the new Healthcare Campus in Southwest Minot.

That includes all Emergency trauma, labor and delivery, and ICU services.

So, those who need emergency medical services must go to the new campus.

Sunday morning, medical leaders, ambulance crews, and state health partners began transporting inpatients from the old hospital facility downtown.

The highly choreographed move required help and communication between every department involved, to successfully transfer patients, and officially open the new doors of the hospital to the public.

Trinity Health leaders want to continue to remind people, especially in the case of trauma, all emergency services are now being handled at the NEW Trinity campus.

As residents arrive at the new facility, there is signage leading them to the entrance of the emergency room.

“You come up a ramp to get here. The signage will lead people to the emergency entrance in the back. It’s going to be a community change to learn that and understand that. But you come up the back of the ramp, you drop your loved one off right here at the door,” said Dr. Scott Knutson, Chief of Medical Staff & an Emergency Physician for Trinity Health. “There’s a little bit of parking area here, we hope to keep that primarily for emergency vehicles, responders those kinds of things. You’ll turn and exit the ramp and there’s parking down below. There’s a stairwell and an elevator right here to come back up and continue on with seeing your family.”

Leaders are unsure what will happen to the old trinity hospital building, but say, they hope it can become something that will contribute to the thriving downtown area.