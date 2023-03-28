BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck City Commission chose Michael Connelly as the new commissioner on March 24, but he has to wait until April 11 to officially get that title.

Connelly was originally supposed to begin his job as commissioner at Tuesday night’s meeting.

However, City Attorney Janelle Combs says a certain number of days have to pass before someone can be officially appointed to the seat.

“I wanted to clarify to everyone,” explained Combs. “15 days, you cannot appoint anyone from the time of acceptance of resignation. That does allow for the people to be able to petition if they want to. We haven’t heard of anything, so it’s highly unlikely, but it’s reserved for the people. So, we can’t do an official appointment until after that time is expired.”

After he officially takes the spot, he will fill the remaining 13 months of former Commissioner Mark Splonskowski’s term.