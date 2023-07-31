BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck city leaders have officially agreed to purchase two new trucks for the fire department — but supervisors at the Bismarck fire department say that it will likely be years before those trucks are ready.

Last week, the city commission approved the request from the fire department to order two new fire engines. They are built by Pierce Manufacturing in Wisconsin and will cost over $1,120,000 each.

The fire department says the trucks will be paid for with federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act from 2021 and 2022 — but also that the current labor shortage and demand for trucks mean that many departments have been waiting for years to receive new equipment.

“We will hopefully see these within about three years,” stated Deputy Fire Chief Brooks Martin. “We’re certainly getting our spot in line ahead of time. Not the best scenario to be in, but we’re able to forecast at this time — we’ll need to have those trucks in service within that time frame, so this does meet our need, and doesn’t really put us in a different position.”

Right now, Bismarck fire deputy chief Brooks Martin says the city on average gets a little over 12 years of service out of a new truck. After that, they are used as backup equipment.