BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Capitol City is constantly growing and changing. And with it, the neighborhoods are changing, too.

On Wednesday, Bismarck Parks and Rec announced that they will be dedicating a brand-new neighborhood park next week.

The park, called Promontory Point Park, is located in a new housing development in northwest Bismarck. The playground features the longest slide in the park district, with a sand play area and a multi-person swing set. The park also has an accessible picnic shelter and a trail loop.

The park will be officially dedicated next Wednesday, June 14, at 10:30 a.m., and the public is invited to attend the ceremony.