BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — There’s a new playground for kids in the Bismarck area — and as we slide into the summer, there isn’t a better time for it to open.

Neighbors showed up today to cut the ribbon at Promontory Point Park. Located in northwest Bismarck, this new environment is part of Bismarck’s Neighborhood Park and Open Space Policy.

Featuring the longest slide in the Bismarck Parks district and a multi-person swing, the playground is already impressing both kids and parents alike.

“We started construction on the park last year,” explained Parks Director, Kevin Klipfel, “and we got it wrapped up in late fall, so we wanted to dedicate it in the spring — when we had the green grass and the trees growing, and a chance for some kids to come out and play.”

The park also features an accessible picnic shelter, a trail loop, and a sand play area.