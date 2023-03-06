BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Public School Board now has a fresh face on the board after the resignation of Dr. Emily Eckroth.

Monday night’s meeting began with Amanda Peterson taking her oath as the newest board member and she jumped right into her new position. The meeting began with Peterson taking her oath as a school board member.

Last Monday people spoke during public comment asking the board to appoint someone rather than holding a special election. Three of those speakers told the board to consider Peterson.

“Being sworn in today and already talking about the school district budget. I’m very fortunate to already have an education background because a lot of these requests are near and dear to my heart and I know a lot about but I also know it’s the first time I’m in this seat. So, I’m excited to learn the why from different presenters and to ask good questions along the way,” said Peterson.

Peterson is a former educator at Bismarck High School. She now works for the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction.