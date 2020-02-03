New bookmobile gets fully funded

The Bismarck Library Foundation announced a new Bookmobile will be hitting the road this summer.

The Foundation helped to raise well past its goal of $150,000 to help pay for the construction of a new mobile library. 287 individuals and businesses helped fund this new Bookmobile. The current library on wheels put on more than 129 thousand miles over the last 20 years so a new Bookmobile with up to date technology will be very appreciated.

With this new addition, the library will be able to reach more readers in rural areas as well as our older generation who aren’t as mobile.

“The old bookmobile has been well-loved but it’s a little cramped in there when all the kids want to get on so they are really excited to be seeing that will have a big new spacious bookmobile and I think they’re all clamoring to be the first ones on it,” said Laura Rysavy/Miss Frizzle.

The new Bookmobile is estimated to be fully built and ready by May and starting its route by June 1.