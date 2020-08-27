New bookmobile ready to roll in Bismarck

Local News

It’s been a year in the making and on Thursday, we got an inside look at the new Burleigh County Bookmobile.

The new mobile library was custom built with electronic updates and new features. Shelves were built so younger children can reach the books, there’s a printer on location, a drop-down tv screen and, of course, a hand sanitizing station. The library director says the new bookmobile comes at a great time because so many people are unable to get out of the house to get books.

“Especially at the assisted living centers. We’ve had a lot of people who tell our bookmobile staff that they’re their only connection to the outside world so it’s really important that we continue this service,” said Christine Kujawa, Library Director at Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library.

The official open house for the bookmobile is Saturday morning at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library.

