New boots for Minot Fire Department

Every day first responders risk there lives to serve the community…but they can’t do that without the proper equipment.

Minot City Council approved the purchase of new boots for the Minot Fire Department after a study was done to see how reliable the current boots were. 66 pairs of lightweight, slip-resistant boots will be purchased for the department. The assistant fire chief said this won’t only help the firefighters, but you as well.

“If our firefighters are feeling less tired, less fatigue, it’s good for everybody that they are serving and there’s days where they will spend a lot of time in these boots, on scenes and this will keep them a little bit more prepared for the next call,” Lonnie Sather, Assistant Fire Chief of Minot Fire Department.

The boots cost a little over $26,000. Chief Sather said they can expect the new boots next month.

