New boxes stocked with free personal care items for those in need, thanks to Magic City Blessing Bank

A resource that provides personal care items to those in need recently expanded its reach.



With the help of the Minot Rotary Club, the Magic City Blessing Bank now has two kiosk boxes set up on each end of Minot.

They’re free and open to the public to pick up two items a week as needed and the boxes will be periodically refilled.



In them, you’ll find all the items that the Blessing Bank provides, including but not limited to toothpaste, dish soap and laundry detergent.



These new boxes are at Washington Elementary School and in the student center at Minot State University (near the bookstore) and are just another way the organization is able to fulfill its mission.

“We started off on a small scale just having people pick up the items at the United Way and then expanded into the schools,” founder Chuck Kranz said. “We’re also at one of the soup kitchens and it’s just another access point for people for personal care items, which we all need.”

Oct. 1 marked two years for the Blessing Bank.



In that time, they’ve distributed more than 30,000 items to over 3,000 people and it’s all made possible through donations and financial help from other organizations or businesses in the area.