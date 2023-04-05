BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Public Schools surveyed their principals and gave out school assignments.

According to a news release, BPS assigned the newly hired principal, Christopher Narum, to Pioneer Elementary School, and Jessica Nichols to Centennial Elementary School.

Narum and Nichols were hired recently to fill vacancies in the elementary division.

Narum is currently the assistant principal at Northridge Elementary School while Nichols is currently an assistant principal at Simle Middle School.

They will start their new jobs at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.