New Campaign to Give People Something to do During Social Distancing

A new campaign is giving people things to do while they are stuck home during this pandemic.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health launched a new social program called Homebody Hero.

Every day the public health department will post on their social media pages ways people can stay physically and mentally active.

The department wants people to understand that staying home makes you a hero.

“If they have additional ideas that we haven’t offered or they have found something that works for them and their families, please post that. We want it to be a central location for people to know that we’re going to have something new every day and have an engaging discussion with them back and forth,” shared the Public Health Director Renae Moch.

Some of the activities are work outs and cooking together as a family.

You could find the daily post on their Facebook page.