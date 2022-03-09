New advanced technology detecting prostate cancer is beneficial to doctors and patients.

“It is a disease that is able to be detected early, in that event we can intervene. There’s ultimately a very low risk of patients passing away with prostate cancer with both early screening and treatment of the disease,” Dr. Cameron Charchenko, a CHI St. Alexius Urologist said.

Reinhard Hauck enjoys everything from ranching to being the family man of the household, but in 2006 everything changed.

Hauck was diagnosed with prostate cancer and received treatment eventually overcoming it.

Last November, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer once again leading him to search for another round of additional medical assistance.

“I have appointments for my prostate cancer with my oncologist; a couple of oncologists to see if there is anything else they can do for me,” Hauck said.

The bad news didn’t stop there. In February, he survived a heart attack, but through it all, his spirits have remained high.

“Stay positive, have a lot of faith, have a good wife, good kids; that all helps,” Hauck said.

Advances in technology also help. Dr. Charchenko said technology such as a prostate-specific membrane antigen can help detect abnormalities easier.

“PSMA is a self-service marker that is rather specific to prostate cancer and allows us a much higher sensitivity to both detect and potentially change our treatment of treatment in patients with prostate cancer,” said Dr. Charchenko.

Currently, Hauck is still being treated for his prostate cancer. Now, he drives nearly two hours often from Dunn Center instead of every six months.