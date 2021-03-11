New CDC guidance expands nursing home visitation

Nursing homes received long-awaited news from the CDC this week that allows families to finally reunite with loved ones, with some conditions. The guidance allows for indoor visitation at any time, even if the resident or visitor isn’t vaccinated.

It’s positive news for the 218 facilities in North Dakota impacted by the guidelines, but there are still many questions.

North Dakota Long Term Care Association President Shelly Peterson sees a light at the end of the tunnel for the pandemic.

“I think we should just have balloons in every facility opening the doors and welcoming everybody, because it’s a day that we’ve been waiting for,” Peterson said.

With COVID-19 vaccinations ramping up and outbreaks slowing down, the new guidance is a godsend for nursing homes in North Dakota.

“We’re filled with hope, excitement and a new beginning to the end of a dark time for our nation and for long-term care residents,” Peterson said.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the CDC issued a report Wednesday expanding indoor nursing home visitation, regardless of vaccination status.

“Some people have had grandchildren, and they’ve never seen them, so we’re really excited at the news,” Peterson said.

The updates mark a stark change from last November, when thousands of new cases were reported daily. And now, 90 percent of residents have been vaccinated, according to Peterson.

Missouri Slope President Reier Thompson says the guidelines cut the time to reopen for indoor visitation in half for areas unaffected by a positive case.

“Previously we had to get through two weeks of no new positives in order to open up for inside visitation,” Thompson said.

Thompson recalls his reaction when he first found out the news.

“Finally. Something’s changing, something’s getting updated to reflect all of the hard work that we’re doing,” Thompson said.

He says that under previous guidance, which was more restrictive than the new rules to achieve indoor visitation, Missouri Slope could open its doors two weeks ago.

“The feeling was overwhelming, it was palpable. The joy and the happiness from residents and families would share with me. Being able to visit with loved ones, it was amazing,” Thompson said.

There are some exceptions to the opening of visitation though. If the residents’ vaccination rate is under 70 percent and the county has a positivity rate above 10 percent, or if the resident is in quarantine or positive for the virus, there could still be limitations.

While the new rules help, Thompson did say widespread vaccination is a key step.

“If you can get vaccinated, please do so. You never know how much that can affect those that live and work in places like long term care facilities,” Thompson said.

Both Peterson and Thompson emphasized that there are still a lot of unknowns with the guidance, especially when it comes to quarantine, and some of the other exceptions. So even though the news is a positive first step, many are waiting for further guidance from the state’s human services department, which is expected next week.