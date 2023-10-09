MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot State University announced its newest club sport, and it’s starting this fall.

According to a news release, it is clay target. MSU will be competing in the USA College Clay Target League for the chance to earn a spot in the 2023 College Clay Target League National Championship from October 20 through November 6.

“We are excited to give students an opportunity to participate in the USA College Clay Target League,” said MSU Wellness Center Director and Advisor for the Minot State Clay Target team, Paul Brekke. “We have a great group of students competing in this year’s league and hope to build on that for the future.”

The league was incorporated in 2012 as a non-profit organization that was geared towards duplicating the Minnesota High School Clay Target League.

MSU is becoming one of the 10 colleges and universities that offers the club in North Dakota.

Last year, 350 athletes from 26 teams competed at the national level and about 96 high schools competed this past spring in the state.

“Clay Target is one of the fastest growing sports across the country and has a solid base of high school students participating in North Dakota,” said Brekke. “This will give those students an opportunity to continue to compete at the college level.”

All the tournaments happen virtually at local clubs, and Minot State partnered with the Minot Gun Club as its host site.

This lets all the league teams participate in pre-determined multiple-day periods and coaches at each institution submit scores.

Any college student can participate if they have a League-Approved Firearm Safety Certificate, meet all school curricular activity eligibility requirements, and if the team has room to accommodate the student-athlete.

The MSU Clay Targets team started their first-ever shoot in September, and there are three more scheduled weekend events before nationals.

Competing for Minot State are Ryan Delichte, Lane Evanson, Mason Lemer, Eason Martin, Dakota McGee, Becca Nord, and Gage Olson.