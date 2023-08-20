BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A new coffee shop has opened it’s gates in the North Dakota Gateway to Science Center.

3andME Coffee Shop is 5-years-old, and started out in a refurbished, pink stock trailer turned mobile coffee shop.

This weekend, they opened their permanent kiosk inside of North Dakota’s Gateway to Science building, providing guests and members with quality drinks and food.

Owner Rachel Howard, shares with KX News that she is happy to have a permanent spot, where customers are able to find 3andME consistently now.

Although food and drinks are not allowed in the gallery spaces, they can be enjoyed on the deck, and in designated seating areas.

The hours will match the Gateway to Science’s hours, which are below:

Sunday 1–5 PM Monday 10 AM–5 PM Tuesday Closed Wednesday 10 AM–5 PM Thursday 10 AM–5 PM Friday 10 AM–5 PM Saturday 10 AM–5 PM