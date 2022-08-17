MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Growth throughout the state has created new developments and with that comes more traffic.

A series of new corridor routes have been introduced to Ward county commissioners to help get around the county more efficiently.

The new road would be constructed in four phases.

The freight and agricultural communities offered feedback on the plans, as well as emergency responders and residents.

The proposed southeast to southwest connector corridor would help traffic flow better in Minot and would give emergency response teams quicker access to the new hospital being built.

“There’s not a good way currently to get around Minot. And as traffic increases, which it’s predicted to do over the next few years, we should be looking at it. Because Minot has changed drastically in the last 10, 15 years,” said Jim Rostad, a Minot Public School board member and a Ward County commissioner.

The county plans to revisit the project, but says, it is still in the initial planning phases.