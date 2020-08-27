New cosmetology school to open in Williston in 2021

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Hair Society Institute of Cosmetology (HSI) will be opening its doors in 2021 in Williston.

HSI will be located at 11 East Broadway and will be co-owned and operated by Leticia Ortiz and Cynthia Gonzalez, with Hair Safari salon still operating in the building.

With funding approved, Ortiz and her team will commence a two-and-a-half-month remodel of the first and second floors.

According to a press release, the top level will house administrative offices and classroom spaces while most of the base floor will be for clinicals. A smaller version of Hair Safari will move toward the back corner of the building.

They are hoping for at least 10 students, and Gonzalez said they will offer a full cosmetology program which is 13 months, 1,800 hours and serves as an introduction to all areas including hair, skin and nails.

The curriculum will include accounting and business ethics basics to prepare students to become employees and future owners.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/27

Thursday's Forecast: Scattered storms & cooler temps

NDC AUG 27

Suffrage Event

Mandan Football

Minot Football

Farmtastic Anamoose

Convalescent Plasma

Copper Protection

Legacy Boy's Soccer

Bismarck Football

Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Childcare Solutions

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/26

Teachers working on how to keep youngsters safe

Record Fish

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/26

Wednesday's Forecast: Scattered storms and slightly cooler temps

Pole Fitness

Pole Fitness Live

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss