New cosmetology school to open in Williston in 2021

The Hair Society Institute of Cosmetology (HSI) will be opening its doors in 2021 in Williston.

HSI will be located at 11 East Broadway and will be co-owned and operated by Leticia Ortiz and Cynthia Gonzalez, with Hair Safari salon still operating in the building.

With funding approved, Ortiz and her team will commence a two-and-a-half-month remodel of the first and second floors.

According to a press release, the top level will house administrative offices and classroom spaces while most of the base floor will be for clinicals. A smaller version of Hair Safari will move toward the back corner of the building.

They are hoping for at least 10 students, and Gonzalez said they will offer a full cosmetology program which is 13 months, 1,800 hours and serves as an introduction to all areas including hair, skin and nails.

The curriculum will include accounting and business ethics basics to prepare students to become employees and future owners.