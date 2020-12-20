New COVID-19 cases continue to decline in North Dakota

Local News

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The number of new cases of the coronavirus in North Dakota in the last two weeks continued to decline in comparison to the rest of the country. Data compiled Saturday by Johns Hopkins University researchers shows the state dropping from 19th to 24th per capita. North Dakota health officials on Sunday confirmed 257 new COVID-19 cases in the last day, lifting the total to more than 90,000 since the start of the pandemic. The state’s most populous county, Cass, topped the list with 92 positive tests. No other county listed more than 21 cases in the daily report. The update showed no deaths in the last day, keeping the total number of fatalities at 1,231.

