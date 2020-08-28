New development in east Bismarck pays tribute to fallen ND National Guardsmen

Fourteen North Dakota Army National Guard soldiers died in the Global War on Terror. Their deaths spanned from 2003 to 2012.

But even years later, those 14 soldiers are never forgotten.

In honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, a special dedication ceremony was held in their honor. Inside Bismarck’s Clear Sky Addition housing development will soon be a Heroes Park. Along with flags flying high, a monument will be built with each soldier’s name and picture engraved.

“We say we will never forget, words are cheap. Showing that you’ll never forget by what’s happening right here, by how you spend your time, by who you spend your time with. Showing that you’ll never forget, is much more profound,” said Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann.

Family and friends of the fallen heroes were at the ceremony and received a hero’s welcome, too. And in this new development, every road will be named after one of the soldiers. For example, if you get lost, “Smette Bend” will take you around. And Fettig Drive honors Specialist Jon Fettig, with the 957. His parents say the loss never gets easier, but there’s comfort in remembering.

“John would absolutely love it, he would not believe it if I told him. He was shy and he probably wouldn’t know what to say. Yeah. Absolutely. He’d be honored,” said both Larry and Shirley Fettig.

Clear Sky Addition and Heroes Park is right off 52nd Street, east of Bismarck.