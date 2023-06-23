BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A new FDA-approved device is giving those with sleep apnea in North Dakota another option for treatment. The new device, called “Inspire,” is helping one woman who has been struggling with sleep apnea for nearly a decade.

“I would wake myself up gasping. I didn’t sleep for more than half an hour, 45 minutes at a time,” said Sandi Kershaw.

There are three types of sleep apnea:

Obstructive

Central

Complex Sleep Apnea Syndrome

Sandi has Obstructive Sleep apnea. A condition where your relaxed throat muscles block your airway while you are asleep. Sandi has a severe case of this type of sleep apnea.

“They said I stopped breathing 40 times in an hour,” said Sandi.

The go-to treatment is using a C-pap machine.

“If I move it whistles, you have a long tube if it gets tangled in your feet it can knock your device off the counter,” said Sandi. “I used it for three years and I did not like it. So, I started looking for an alternative to the C-Pap.”

That’s when she discovered Inspire. A device that is surgically put under the skin and connected to your jaw. The device stimulates the tongue to keep your airway open throughout the night. To control the device you use a remote.

After the device is surgically put under the skin, you have to visit another doctor to activate the device.

“What we do is that we activate it and then they go up slowly on the levels so they get used with this device stimulating the muscles in the back of the throat. So, it’s kind of like going to the gym, you start lifting weights for the first time it’s going to be kind of a shock,” said Dr. Haven Malish, who specializes in sleep medicine and pulmonary care.

Once everything is all set, you’ll come in for a sleep study.

“We check different device settings to get them to optimal device settings,” said Dr. Malish. “Once we do that they come back and we go over the results. And about four out of five of them even more than that they are what we call greenpath patients. And they do just fine. It’s considered a therapeutic success.”

And Sandi definitely sees her experience as a success.

“It is so easy to use. You don’t have to worry about carrying another device along. It’s the size of a computer mouse. You just throw it in your purse. You turn it on at night and you turn it off in the morning,” said Sandi.

Sandi now gets a good night’s rest every night.