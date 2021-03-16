New District 36 representative sworn in to North Dakota House

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

While Tuesday marks day 45 for North Dakota’s legislative session, it’s day 1 for District 36 Rep. Dori Hauck. Two weeks ago, the House expelled Rep. Luke Simons, and now, his replacement has officially taken office.

The District’s Republican committee unanimously voted to appoint Hauck last week. She’s a rancher and music teacher from Hebron, who will represent the district for the remainder of the session. Hauck took the oath of office Tuesday during the floor session and is now officially sworn into the 67th legislative session.

“I will faithfully discharge the duties of the office of representative according to the best of my ability, so help me God,” Hauck said before the assembly applauded its newest member.

Hauck’s term expires Nov. 30, 2022, when the seat could have a newly elected representative.

She now serves on the education and political subdivisions committee.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

'One in a million' Manta ray photobombs surfer at Florida beach

KX Convo: John Hoeven

Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Burn Ban

Flexibility Learning

New Rep

DST Vote

Wild Hogs Pt. 2

Outdoor Licenses

Women report more side effects to COVID-19 vaccines than men

Oil & Gas Impact

Overcast with rain/snow chances

NDC MAR 16

2021 Miss Basketball

Dickinson Track & Field

Shiloh Christian Boy's Basketball

Broadway Circle Update

Standing Rock COVID Anniversary

Monday, March 15th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Jeff Heintz

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News