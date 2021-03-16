New District 36 representative sworn in to North Dakota House

While Tuesday marks day 45 for North Dakota’s legislative session, it’s day 1 for District 36 Rep. Dori Hauck. Two weeks ago, the House expelled Rep. Luke Simons, and now, his replacement has officially taken office.

The District’s Republican committee unanimously voted to appoint Hauck last week. She’s a rancher and music teacher from Hebron, who will represent the district for the remainder of the session. Hauck took the oath of office Tuesday during the floor session and is now officially sworn into the 67th legislative session.

“I will faithfully discharge the duties of the office of representative according to the best of my ability, so help me God,” Hauck said before the assembly applauded its newest member.

Hauck’s term expires Nov. 30, 2022, when the seat could have a newly elected representative.

She now serves on the education and political subdivisions committee.