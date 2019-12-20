New DMV in Williston Creates Less Hassle

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Trips to the Williston DMV aren’t such a hassle anymore.

Williston is home to more than 25,000 people, but only one DMV.

For seven years, the DMV was operated by Williston State College’s Foundation, but they’ve recently parted ways.

“They were ready to move on. The DMV didn’t necessarily fit with their mission. They’re there to help support the college and do those things and I think they kind of ended up getting it a little by default. Us, with the city, we kind of all talked about it and it just made sense for the county to take it over,” said Cory Hanson, Williams County Commissioner.

Jan. 1 of 2019, they did just that. The city finalized terms with the foundation and a few months later came to an agreement to find a new home.

“Kind of right after we took it over and got everything going we had talked and said we’re going to remodel the county admin building and get the DMV moved over here with the other admin employees,” said Hanson.

Jan. 17, the DMV opened and it’s now housed under one roof with the auditor’s office, the assessor’s office and development services the community can now have a one-stop-shop for all their necessary needs.

“It’s a great space. The parking is definitely improved. The lot you come through the backside of the county admin building, there’s a door labeled with DMV right on it. You can park in the lot, come right in, and it’s way more room in here. It turned out to be a very great shift for us.”

And their hope. “As things improve we’ll be able to add more things as we go,” said Hanson.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

BPS Increase Enrollment

Thumbnail for the video titled "BPS Increase Enrollment"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-20"

A Very Warm Weekend Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Very Warm Weekend Ahead"

Sign Warriors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sign Warriors"

Thursday, December 19th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, December 19th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Teddy Toss Handout

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teddy Toss Handout"

Juvenile Crime & the Holidays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juvenile Crime & the Holidays"

Kalix Recycling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kalix Recycling"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19"

Bismarck FD

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck FD"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-19"

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler"

MPS Gives Presents to All

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Gives Presents to All"

Low Nicotine Cigarettes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low Nicotine Cigarettes"

Peer to Peer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peer to Peer"

Red Kettles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red Kettles"

KT Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "KT Tree"

Star Fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Star Fund"

Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge