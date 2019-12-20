New DMV in Williston Creates Less Hassle

Trips to the Williston DMV aren’t such a hassle anymore.

Williston is home to more than 25,000 people, but only one DMV.

For seven years, the DMV was operated by Williston State College’s Foundation, but they’ve recently parted ways.

“They were ready to move on. The DMV didn’t necessarily fit with their mission. They’re there to help support the college and do those things and I think they kind of ended up getting it a little by default. Us, with the city, we kind of all talked about it and it just made sense for the county to take it over,” said Cory Hanson, Williams County Commissioner.

Jan. 1 of 2019, they did just that. The city finalized terms with the foundation and a few months later came to an agreement to find a new home.

“Kind of right after we took it over and got everything going we had talked and said we’re going to remodel the county admin building and get the DMV moved over here with the other admin employees,” said Hanson.

Jan. 17, the DMV opened and it’s now housed under one roof with the auditor’s office, the assessor’s office and development services the community can now have a one-stop-shop for all their necessary needs.

“It’s a great space. The parking is definitely improved. The lot you come through the backside of the county admin building, there’s a door labeled with DMV right on it. You can park in the lot, come right in, and it’s way more room in here. It turned out to be a very great shift for us.”

And their hope. “As things improve we’ll be able to add more things as we go,” said Hanson.