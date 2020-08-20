New dog park coming to Lincoln

Residents in one city no longer have to look too far for a fun place to take their dogs.

That’s because Lincoln Park District just announced the opening of their first dog park. There are some rules, though — no dog food or snacks, bring your own water for your four-legged friends and clean up after your pet. The park chairperson says the plan is to put up some shaded areas and benches and play equipment for the dogs, as well as a few other amenities.

“We are going to have a walking path from the street that goes around the park. We’re also gonna utilize what we have here for a nature trail, sand volleyball, as well as traditional park equipment,” said Keli Berglund, Lincoln Park District Chair.

The new dog park is on the corner of 28th and Majestic in Lincoln and is expected to be open to the public by next week.