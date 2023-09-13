WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — This week, Basin Electric breaks ground on a single-site electric generation project in Williston. It’s the largest project of its kind in about 40 years in our state.

In Wednesday’s Eye on Ag and Energy, we take a look at the project that Basin Electric promises to use to provide reliable and affordable electricity in our region.

The project is referred to as Pioneer Generation Station Phase IV.

The facility will generate nearly 600 megawatts of electricity. That’s enough to provide power for 480,000 customers.

More than 150 contract workers are on site, and there will be 250 workers on-site during the peak of construction.

“The reason that we’re pursuing this project and have this construction underway is that we’ve had some load forecasts that show growth within our member system. We are a member-owned cooperative. So, the whole reason that we build our infrastructure is to serve the needs of our members,” said Erin Laverdure, who is the project coordination representative for Basin Electric.

Basin Electric reports the new facility will be in service by 2026.