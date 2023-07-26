MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) –A hot item — or more specifically, a hot vehicle– is at the Schwan Buick GMC Cadillac dealership in Mandan: the all-new, all-electric GMC Hummer.

“They call it a frunk. The trunk is actually in the front because there is no engine there anymore. This particular one has three motors. They are situated right by the wheels and the batteries are actually underneath us,” said Jayse Schwan, General Manager.

This is the first all-electric hummer, and contrary to the belief that these vehicles are not always the most effective, it boasts an impressive 1,000 horsepower due to its motors.

“That’s where you get instant acceleration,” Schwan explains. “The performance of 0 to 60 in three seconds.”

Schwan says it has a range of high-tech abilities, including three cameras, a navigation system, and a supercruise function. The vehicle can even change lanes for you.

“It pretty much drives itself on all the mapped roads,” he continues. “So, 94, 83, you don’t have to touch the wheel. Just set the cruise. If there is traffic in the way, it speeds up and slows down. Almost 100% autonomous. It does monitor your eyes. So, you do have to pay attention. You can’t just take a nap.”

This Hummer will only be in Mandan for a few months., and is highly sought-after — so if you want to see what the fuss is about, then you had best act fast.

“We have this one for 6 months for people to come to check out,” Schwan says. “To see what electric is all about. We have six chargers at our facility, so they can learn all about the charging of them.”

This particular Hummer has an estimated price of approximately $115,000.