New Era for North Dakota Farmers

With the legalization of hemp in the 2018 farm bill, farmers in North Dakota are looking at the crop as a new money-maker.

A crowd gathered in the capital city today, to learn all about growing hemp to produce the ever-popular CBD. Plus, the growers had a chance to mingle with the processors.

The state Agriculture Commissioner says CBD is a market with a lot of growth potential for North Dakota. But, he says there is a lot of miscommunication about the complex process of growing hemp and producing CBD.

The Commissioner, Doug Goehring adds, “Give people an opportunity to put everybody on the same page, because I’ve heard different stories of people who want to grow 100 acres of CBD, and you’re like, ‘this is pretty labor-intensive’. There’s a lot more to this than just going in and harvesting it mechanically.”

Hemp growers do have to get a license that requires a background check. But Goehring says the application process isn’t nearly as extensive as it used to be.